BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants continued their attacks against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) this week, as their fighters stormed two towns under the control of the latter in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the SDF’s troops at the towns of Al-Mataleh and Hamid on Saturday in a bid to expand their presence near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah.
According to pro-opposition activists, the Turkish-backed militants managed to capture these two towns following a short battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday afternoon.
The total number of casualties from either side is unknown.
