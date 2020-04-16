BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A military official from the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday evening, the shooting down of a Libyan National Army (LNA) aircraft in southern Tripoli.
According to Libya 24, the commander of the so-called Ain Zara axis, Yousef Al-Amin, confirmed that GNA forces shot down an army drone at the Ain Zara axis, south of the capital, Tripoli.
Libyans exchanged on social media, a video, they say, was shot down this evening.
A spokesman for the Libyan GNA forces, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, announced on Thursday that his troops advanced south of Tripoli after launching a big counter-offensive.
Since launching this counter-offensive, the Turkish-backed Libyan forces have managed to capture over 3,000 square kilometers of territory from the LNA.
