BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Turkey-based Anatolia News Agency announced moments ago that the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces launched a counter-attack against the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA) in southern Tripoli.

According to the agency, and in a statement quoted by the GNA, its forces launched a counter-attack at the Ramlah axis in a bid to retake the areas they recently lost to the LNA.

This latest counter-attack comes after Libyan National Army spokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that the LNA was only 300 meters from the main neighborhoods of Tripoli.

Al-Mismari’s statements came in an interview with RT Arabic on Friday. “The Libyan army is advancing at several axes in Tripoli, and has made great achievements.”

The LNA spokesman explained that no party can deny the progress that the Libyan Army is making on the ground and the great successes it is achieving in its operations.

He continued, “We have achieved great successes in the last hours, after we adopted a strategy to exhaust the militias before entering the last phase of the battle for Tripoli, and the gunmen withdrew significantly to Tripoli.”

“The battle will only end in the heart of Tripoli, and all Libyans support the Libyan Army against terrorist militias,” Al-Mismari continued.

He added that “the Libyan National Army took control of strategic areas on the airport road in Tripoli,” noting that the enemy forces suffered heavy losses.

