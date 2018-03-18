BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:34 A.M.) – Turkish-backed forces have assumed full control over the city of Afrin in Syria’s Aleppo province following the deliberate abandoning of the city and its surrounding countryside by Kurdish fighters.

In every respect of the word, pro-Ankara forces seized Afrin effortlessly. Just over an hour after storming the small city from its southwest and northeast, Turkish-backed militants met in its center.

Despite months of ceaseless talk by Kurdish fighters and pro-Kurdish media that paramilitary groups defending the city and the area around it would fight until the last drop of blood, in reality it was abandoned without resistance.

At the present time, residents from the Afrin area (particularly from the regional capital) and Kurdish fighters alike are streaming towards government lines in long convoys to escape from Turkish-backed forces.

Updates to follow.

Andrew Illingworth

4 Comments on "Breaking: Turkish-backed forces effortlessly capture Afrin after Kurdish fighters abandon city to its fate"

TheObserver
TheObserver
So after snubbing their noses at the Syrian Government because they thought the Americans would give them Kurdistan, the Syrian Kurds prefer to head to the Syrian Government lines rather than live under the Turkmen Arabs and their Turkish overlord.

18/03/2018 11:02
theater
theater
I bet they are fleeing towards Raqqa and Deir Ezzor. Uncle Sam needs Kurdish mercenaries to occupy the al-Omar oil field. The rest is a theater. Kurdish leaders in Syria and Iraq are all on the CIA payroll.

18/03/2018 11:05
Exterminate the vermin
Exterminate the vermin
The communist rats are running headless for their useless life. They lost a part of Syria through their arrogancy. They become traitors and another enemy to Syria. No more sympathy from here to them. Exterminate the vermin.

18/03/2018 11:34
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Kurds are brainless peoples?
They were acting against Syria 🙁

18/03/2018 13:50