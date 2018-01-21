BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Turkish Army, alongside the Euphrates Shield forces, seized their first town in the Afrin Canton after launching a powerful attack this morning.
Backed by heavy airstrikes, the Turkish Army and their allies reportedly stormed the town of Shinjel, where they were confronted by a group of fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The YPG fighters were unable to hold the town, resulting in the capture of Shinjel by the Turkish forces this afternoon.
As a result of this advance, the Turkish Army and their allies have seized their first town inside the Afrin Canton.
