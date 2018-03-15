BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:12 A.M.) – Following an official statement by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson saying that Ankara is willing to cooperate with Washington in Syria to create a shared security zone around the city of Manbij (currently held by US-backed forces), additional commentary was made regarding Turkey’s intentions for Afrin.
According to Ibrahim Kalin, President Erdogan’s spokesperson, Turkey has no intention to hand over the city of Afrin to the Syrian government once it is captured from Kurdish fighters.
At the present time, the Turkish Army and allied proxy militias are on the verge of seizing the small northwest Syrian city from Kurdish paras. It is expect to fall within the next couple of days, if not sooner.
Updates to follow.
