BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:12 A.M.) – Following an official statement by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson saying that Ankara is willing to cooperate with Washington in Syria to create a shared security zone around the city of Manbij (currently held by US-backed forces), additional commentary was made regarding Turkey’s intentions for Afrin.

According to Ibrahim Kalin, President Erdogan’s spokesperson, Turkey has no intention to hand over the city of Afrin to the Syrian government once it is captured from Kurdish fighters.

At the present time, the Turkish Army and allied proxy militias are on the verge of seizing the small northwest Syrian city from Kurdish paras. It is expect to fall within the next couple of days, if not sooner.

Updates to follow.

Share this article:
  • 403
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    405
    Shares
ALSO READ  'Jabhat al-Nusra is the main problem in Eastern Ghouta' - Lavrov
Andrew Illingworth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

6 Comments on "Breaking: Turkey will not hand over Afrin to Syrian government after seizing it – Erdogan’s spokesperson"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Pete
Guest
Pete
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“At the present time, the Turkish Army and allied proxy militias are on the verge of seizing the small northwest Syrian city from Kurdish paras” ???

You mean they’re on the verge of invading Afrin to commit ethnic cleansing of its people. By “Kurdish paras” you actually mean the civilian population.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 12:12
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We knew that all along. Erdogan’s plan of a safe zone for his ghazi is old.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 12:16
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogollum, the grand vizir to be grand Caliph instead of the caliph.
With the help of the USA.
Just man of the thieves 🙁

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 12:01
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Rusiia trusted turkey and now turkey has gone back to his master US . Turkey is dog tail will never be straight . Turkey intentiomn to create safe zone for terriost with us and not to give Syrian land of afrin to Syria back is proof that turkey andUS are still working tighter to partiotion Syria . turkey is mad dog SAA allies shoud shoot this dog ASAP

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 13:36
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And guess who were the allies of the Ottoman Empire in the past ?

=The United Kingdom and the Kingdom of France, the nations of traitors, betraying their fellows catholics and christians for Islam and the muslims.

And now they are still the allies of these Mongols in addition with the US

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 14:10
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Shows exactly who are fighting the Zionist and who are Zionist allies, if Russia and Assad were fighting Zionist they would fought against Kurds but they don’t because they also are Zionist allies, good erdogan may Allah grant you victory and northern Iraq next

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
15/03/2018 13:57