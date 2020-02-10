The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday that the country’s forces have struck 115 Syrian government targets, destroying 101 of them.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Launches New Military Operation in Eastern Syria

“According to preliminary data, 115 targets of the Syrian army were fired upon, and 101 targets were hit, including three tanks destroyed and one helicopter shot down. The operation continues,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said further that it would retaliate against any attack against its forces, which have observation posts in northern Syria.

This claim comes just hours after the Syrian Army fired retaliatory artillery at a Turkish observation post in the Taftanaz Airbase, killing several soldiers.

A source from the Syrian military has denied the Turkish Ministry of Defense’s claims, saying that the “101 targets destroyed” is untrue.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements