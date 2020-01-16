BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this afternoon that his country’s armed forces would be heading to Libya to assist the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).
Earlier the two main sides to the internal conflict in Libya, the UN-Backed Government of National Accord controlling the country’s east and the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar failed to negotiate a ceasefire during talks in Moscow. While the GNA signed the negotiated ceasefire agreement, Haftar didn’t. He returned to Libya and announced the continuation of hostilities.
Earlier this month, Erdogan said that Turkey deployed 35 military advisers to Libya to help train the GNA’s troops in the northern part of the country.
Since then, hundreds of Syrian militants have deployed to Libya to take part in the Libyan Civil War on the side of the Government of National Accord.
As of now, the Libyan National Army (LNA) is in control of some neighborhoods in the southern part of Tripoli; however, since the peace talks in Moscow, the fighting has mostly dissipated around the capital.
