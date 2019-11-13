Turkish Defence Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that a top Daesh militant had been captured during Ankara’s operation in northern Syria.

The minister called the captured terrorist an “important senior figure,” as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper, but did not release the name of the jihadist.

Speaking at a security training symposium, Soylu also thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their readiness to accept Daesh terrorists originating from these states.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear its southern border area of Daesh militants and Kurdish militia, which Ankara believes to be terrorists. After a series of ceasefire arrangements with the United States and Russia, the active phase of the operation was terminated.

Source: Sputnik

