Turkish Defence Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that a top Daesh militant had been captured during Ankara’s operation in northern Syria.
The minister called the captured terrorist an “important senior figure,” as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper, but did not release the name of the jihadist.
Speaking at a security training symposium, Soylu also thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their readiness to accept Daesh terrorists originating from these states.
On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear its southern border area of Daesh militants and Kurdish militia, which Ankara believes to be terrorists. After a series of ceasefire arrangements with the United States and Russia, the active phase of the operation was terminated.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.