BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled his upcoming trip to South America in order to focus on Syria, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated on Tuesday.
“President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world,” Sanders announced.
Trump recently stated that he will make his decision to strike Syria in the next 24-48 hours, despite not having congressional approval.
The U.S. President has accused the Syrian government and their Russian counterparts of carrying out a deadly chemical weapons attack in the East Ghouta town of Douma this past weekend.
