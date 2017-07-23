BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Tiger Forces are within 40 kilometers of the strategic city of Deir Ezzor according to a high-ranking commander within the elite formation.

Over the last several days, the true nature of SAA advances on the ground in southern Raqqa Governorate has been shrouded in secrecy for a number of political and military reasons.

Officially, SAA military sources have announced the capture of the town of al-Dakhelah (on the western bank of the Euphrates River) as well as the B’ir al-Sabkhawi oil well and the al-Sabkhawi gas field in Raqqa Governorate’s far southeastern countryside. This was reported about 10 hours ago.

However, one particular Tiger Forces military source has said, despite the fact that this is officially denied, that today the Tiger Forces managed to achieve a mammoth 22 kilometer advance down the western bank of the Euphrates reaching the town of Shayma – located 40 kilometers north of Deir Ezzor city.

The commander attributed today’s large advance to a general collapse of ISIS defenses in the area.

The Tiger Forces commander added that the SAA will now face a harder time pushing towards Deir Ezzor and estimated that the SAA should reach the city by the start of September.

In any case, the advance by the SAA’s Tiger Forces over the last week has come as a major surprise for observers of the Syrian war, with even the most optimistic pro-government commentators not expecting the city to within striking distance until the late autumn of 2017.

ALSO READ  US allies hammer the Syrian Army, Hezbollah with GRAD rockets
Share this article:
  • 102
  • 19
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    121
    Shares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

6 Comments on "BREAKING: Tiger Forces within 40 km of Deir Ezzor city"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excellent 🙂 🙂 🙂

What a fuck in the ISIS ass 🙂

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 12:39
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yalla, yalla the steamroller and the lawn mower!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 23:08
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
lawmann josto
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Well done SAA and allies. This is really awesome.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 13:08
Jero
Guest
Jero
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

great news go SAA

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 14:00
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jasminko Grdic
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Great news if true…now send Desert Hawk to protect them the Back

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 15:46
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
lawmann josto
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Well done SAA and allies!!!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/07/2017 17:28
wpDiscuz