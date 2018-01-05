BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:35 P.M.) – Syrian troops have become engaged in house-to-house fighting amid an ongoing battle to lift the siege imposed on a key army base in eastern Damascus by jihadist militias.

Following the initial barrage of airstrikes, artillery shelling and tank fire that opened up the Syrian Arab Army’s Harasta counter-offensive on Thursday, government troops have now become entangled in building-to-building, room-to-room firefights as they inch towards the besieged military vehicle depot base from three axes.

Early on Friday morning, Syrian forces liberated the Basher Hospital from jihadist militias as part of a renewed push in Harasta district and have now reached to within 100 meters of the military vehicle depot base from the western direction.

According to Al-Masdar News journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, most of the fighting in Harasta has now moved towards the use of light weapons only due to the fact that the two separated army fronts have now come so close to each other.

Updates to follow.