BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad sent a message Friday offering his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Grand Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei over the death of Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), President Assad said the Quds Force commander’s support for the Syrian Armed Forces “will not be forgotten”, adding that his death was a great loss.
Soleimani had visited Syria on several occasions during the war, including the first major offensive that was waged by Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army in southern Aleppo.
The Syrian President met with Soleimani and the Grand Ayatollah last year in Tehran, marking the first time that they were photographed together.
