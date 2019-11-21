BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday issued the legislative decree no. 23 for the year 2019 which stipulates a pay raise for all civilian and military employees SYP 20,000.

In addition to current government employees, retired workers will also be given a raise to their pensions by SYP 16,000.

This latest legislative decree comes just before the new year and during a time in which the Syrian military has been deployed across the country for security purposes.

