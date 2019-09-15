BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued a decree on Saturday, September 14 that offered general amnesty to all Syrian citizens for crimes committed before this date.
According to the articles in the decree, the amnesty will lower all prison sentences and commute death sentences to life in prison.
This move by the Syrian President marks the first time during the Syrian War that an amnesty of this nature has been issued by the government.
Previously, a general amnesty was given to military defectors and draft dodgers; this allowed them to fulfill their service and avoid prison time.
However, with this new amnesty bill, Syrians who committed small infractions like a traffic ticket will no longer be required to pay these fines.
For more details on the general amnesty, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has the complete breakdown of the presidential decree: https://www.sana.sy/?p=1016724
