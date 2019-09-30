BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian military has been placed on high alert along the Iraqi border as they prepare to reopen the imperative Albukamal crossing.

According to an army source in Damascus, the Syrian military was placed on high alert amid growing concerns of a potential Israeli attack on the new border crossing with Iraq.

The source said the government is concerned that the Israeli Air Force will strike this new land bridge in an attempt to prevent its opening this week.

No further details were given regarding what preparations the Syrian Army was taking to prevent a potential Israeli attack; however, a source last week said the Syrian and Iranian forces near Albukamal fired back at a drone that was bombing their positions.

In the past, the Israeli Air Force has shown they are willing to strike the Iranian forces and their allies in both northern and eastern Syria.

This was evident in Israel’s two strikes on the Aleppo Governorate in 2018, which was rumored to have been carried out by their new F-35A stealth jets.

On Sunday, Iraq announced that they were preparing to reopen the Al-Qa’im Crossing that links the two countries.

This move comes after several months of construction and joint coordination between the Iraqi and Syrian governments.

Advertisements