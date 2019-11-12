BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian military activated their air defenses after several enemy projectiles began targeting a number of sites around western Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, several enemy missiles, suspected to be Israeli, were fired at the surroundings of the Mezzeh Airbase, causing a number of explosions in the western part of the capital.

Destroy an enemy missile over Damascus🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/9US47Umo0u — Hamza sulyman 🇸🇾 (@hamza_780) November 12, 2019

The Syrian military says they were able to shoot down several of the enemy missiles, but some managed to hit their intended targets.

If this is in fact an Israeli attack, this will mark the first time since late August that they have targeted Damascus and its surroundings.

Previously, it was reported that the Russian military was responsible for the absence of Israeli aircraft in western Syria; however, this was never confirmed by either Israel or Russia.

