BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a Syrian military helicopter was shot down by the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo amid a new push by the militants to retake the areas they lost.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Scores New Advance in Southern Aleppo
According to a field report, the Syrian military chopper was flying over the newly captured areas, when it was hit by missile fired by Turkish-backed militants in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
A video was released shortly after the incident, showing the moment the militant anti-aircraft missile hit the Syrian military chopper.
The downing of this military chopper marks the second time in three days that the Syrian Armed Forces have lost a helicopter in northwestern Syria.
At the same time, the militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around Talat Qurtuba in a bid to recapture these important hills at the outskirts of western Aleppo.
The jihadist rebels have reported the capture of Talat Qurtaba; however, it has not been confirmed by the Syrian Arab Army.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.