BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a number of missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace into Syria, resulting in several explosions inside the Homs Governorate.
According to initial reports, the Syrian air defenses were activated after several hostile targets entered Syrian airspace and began hitting the Homs Governorate.
A source from the Syrian Army said their air defense forces were able to intercept some of these projectiles; however, it appears some have also
Prior to the attack, Lebanon’s Sham FM reported that Israeli jets were spotted flying low above the country’s Kesrouan province, which lies on the way between the territory of Israel and the Syrian city of Homs.
