BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a number of missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace into Syria, resulting in several explosions inside the Homs Governorate.

According to initial reports, the Syrian air defenses were activated after several hostile targets entered Syrian airspace and began hitting the Homs Governorate.

A source from the Syrian Army said their air defense forces were able to intercept some of these projectiles; however, it appears some have also

Prior to the attack, Lebanon’s Sham FM reported that Israeli jets were spotted flying low above the country’s Kesrouan province, which lies on the way between the territory of Israel and the Syrian city of Homs.

No further detailshave been released at this time.
Nestor Arapa
Esperemos que la ONU se pronuncie al respecto, este organismo llamó a alto al fuego a los países que están en conflicto o será que Israel falte respeto a la ONU.

2020-03-31 22:36
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Or Iran lack of respect of UN charter since its direct acts or proxies’ actions as well as it or its proxies say in public are in total violation with UN Charter! Even Putin stated that Iranian attitude towards Israel was intolerable and counter-productive. When you are plotting nothing else than a genocide, better not expect that those you target won’t go after you. It’s up to Iran to behave like a normal country and keep its puppets tightly on leash, such events won’t happen any more, period! Any idea at how many THOUSANDS rockets Iranian proxies have shot towards… Read more »

2020-04-01 01:46