BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – The Syrian military announced at approximately 1:10 A.M. (Damascus Time), the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Shay’rat Airbase and its surrounding area in the Homs Governorate.

According to the statement, the Syrian Air Defense managed to intercept several of the missiles, but there was no mention as to whether or not the Israelis scored any direct hits.

This attack by Israel tonight marks the second time in seven days that they have targeted the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

No further details have been released.