BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – The Syrian military announced at approximately 1:10 A.M. (Damascus Time), the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Shay’rat Airbase and its surrounding area in the Homs Governorate.

According to the statement, the Syrian Air Defense managed to intercept several of the missiles, but there was no mention as to whether or not the Israelis scored any direct hits.

This attack by Israel tonight marks the second time in seven days that they have targeted the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

No further details have been released.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

2 Comments on "Breaking: Syrian military confirms Israeli missiles targeted airbase in eastern Homs"

James
James
Fire back at Israeli Airbases. Let them know interference in Syria will not be allowed.

17/04/2018 01:37
SaladdinonTV
SaladdinonTV
It's certainly justifiable to file with the UN "Complaints Department" desk about this event. The UNSC will immediately take up debate on this blatant act of undeclared war. What? You say the desk has been moved over beside the USSA/Izrailee contingent?

17/04/2018 01:46