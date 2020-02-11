BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A Syrian military chopper was shot down over the Idlib countryside today as it was carrying out a mission near the town of Nayrab.

According to reports, the Syrian military chopper was shot down by a MANPAD; however, it is not clear if it was downed by the Turkish Armed Forces or the jihadist rebels in the Idlib countryside.

Footage of the Syrian chopper being shot down was released by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) via their official media wing shortly after the aircraft’s downing.

عاجل | الفصائل العسكرية يتمكنون من إسقاط طائرة مروحية على محور النيرب بريف #إدلب pic.twitter.com/HNf5z3EggW — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) February 11, 2020

The downing of this Syrian chopper marks the first time this year that any government aircraft has been shot down by the jihadist rebels and their allies.

