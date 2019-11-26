BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that the Syrian military was responsible for the mysterious strikes on the militant oil tankers in northern Aleppo.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a source in Al-Hasakah, said the military targeted the militant oil tankers as they allegedly were involved in transporting oil to Turkey from Ibril and Jarabulus.

As a result of these strikes by the Syrian military, several massive explosions were reported in the Al-Bab and Jarabulus districts of northern and eastern Aleppo.

