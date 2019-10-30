BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to join their fight against the Turkish aggression in northern Syria.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Defense wants the SDF to join the Syrian Army in their fight against the Turkish-backed militants that continue to launch attacks against their forces in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
This announcement comes just hours after several sheikhs from eastern Syria sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad about granting general amnesty to the SDF fighters.
Among the sheikhs that signed the letter were some of the leaders of the Shaytat tribe; they played a major role in the fight against the Islamic State that was carried out by both the Syrian Army and SDF in eastern Syria.
The SDF has yet to respond to the Syrian Ministry of Defense’s statement.
