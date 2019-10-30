BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to join their fight against the Turkish aggression in northern Syria.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Defense wants the SDF to join the Syrian Army in their fight against the Turkish-backed militants that continue to launch attacks against their forces in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

This announcement comes just hours after several sheikhs from eastern Syria sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad about granting general amnesty to the SDF fighters.

Among the sheikhs that signed the letter were some of the leaders of the Shaytat tribe; they played a major role in the fight against the Islamic State that was carried out by both the Syrian Army and SDF in eastern Syria.

The SDF has yet to respond to the Syrian Ministry of Defense’s statement.

Seems reasonable.
Amnesty if you join the army, fight with us and prove your worth against the Turk.
We'll accept that your political leaders made a mistake in taking up arms against your country. Like we've done for others, we'll forgive and give you a chance: but don't betray Syria a second time.

2019-10-30 18:49
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
With the Americans letting down the Kurds against the Turki invaders & Turki backed Islamic Jihadis at the most crucial time, it is advisable and wise for the SDF to use this opportunity of the 2 major tribes of Syria requesting President Dr.Bashar Assad to give general amnesty to SDF fighters and align with SAA and come together and fight against Turki as one force. Let there not be any more differences between SAA & SDF, Syria should not be divided on sectarian basis as in the long run it will create more & more problems. Americans aren't going to… Read more »

2019-10-30 19:13
Abu Bakr
Abu Bakr
Ofcourse syrian army fight exactly Everyone but Israel and its interests we all know kurds always Been Israel bootlickers and zionist roaches, and syrian army along with russian zionist regime cant do nothing against erdogan Putin already licked erdogans b***s

2019-10-30 20:09