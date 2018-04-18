BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces are leading the charge to capture the strategic eastern Qalamoun region, following a short deployment to southern Damascus, a military source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the Tiger Forces launched the surprise attack on Jaysh Thuwar Al-Sham’s positions around the Batra Mountain last night.

Following their attack on the Batra Mountain, the Tiger Forces stormed the eastern axis of the Ruhabah area, where they were able to enter the town of Kharnubah and nearby quarries.

Intense clashes are now ongoing at these sites in the eastern Qalamoun region, with the Syrian Army steadily advancing through the rebel defenses.

The Syrian Army is attempting to split the rebel pocket in the eastern Qalamoun, which is similar to their battle plans in the East Ghouta, Al-Zabadani, and Darayya.

 

 

Share this article:
  • 76
  • 48
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    124
    Shares
ALSO READ  VIDEO: Syrian Army seizes guided anti-tank missiles after discovering underground ISIS cache in Deir Ezzor
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

5 Comments on "Breaking: Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces storm eastern Qalamoun region"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Piro
Guest
Piro
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Whooot? GOOO SAA. GO TIGERS.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 16:32
USR
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Technically, all SAA attacks must be in such fashion – surprise with no news publications of army plans, or even better – with misleading news publications the attack will take place in one area but surprisingly it took place in totally different area…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 16:51
Vladimir Belov
Guest
Vladimir Belov
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SAA keeps ISIS pockets well being. Wondering, is that to justify Lucifer coalition’s presence in Syria as long as possible?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 17:15
USR
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Not really. Maybe the original plan of Russians (together with SAA) was this: Leave the desert Deir-Ez-Zor ISIS pocket until we pressure ISIS Damascus pocket and they give up sending them to the desert pocket of Deir-Ez-Zor. Since desert pocket is much easier ISIS to get hunted down and exterminated don’t you think it is wise to “ship” ISIS gangs from Damascus to the desert? Just watch once South Damascus ISIS pocket is cleared how quickly the desert pocket will be cleared as well. War is all about right planning and timing. If Hitler knew that he would never loose… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 17:22
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

No sure about that, the dessert may contain a limited number of vermin (what a couple of thousand ?), but they go around in small groups, so it is extremely time consuming.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 17:57