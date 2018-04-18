BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces are leading the charge to capture the strategic eastern Qalamoun region, following a short deployment to southern Damascus, a military source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.
According to the source, the Tiger Forces launched the surprise attack on Jaysh Thuwar Al-Sham’s positions around the Batra Mountain last night.
Following their attack on the Batra Mountain, the Tiger Forces stormed the eastern axis of the Ruhabah area, where they were able to enter the town of Kharnubah and nearby quarries.
Intense clashes are now ongoing at these sites in the eastern Qalamoun region, with the Syrian Army steadily advancing through the rebel defenses.
The Syrian Army is attempting to split the rebel pocket in the eastern Qalamoun, which is similar to their battle plans in the East Ghouta, Al-Zabadani, and Darayya.
