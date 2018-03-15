BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 A.M.) – As of 12:00 A.M. (Damascus Time), all Syrian Arab Army (SAA) operations to capture the strategic town of Douma have been halted until further notice, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.
“All skirmishes in the town of Duma, as well as any other forms of hostilities have completely stopped. Free movement of local residents has resumed,” the ministry said in a statement.
“In order to further stabilize the situation, the humanitarian pause in the region of Duma has been extended by 48 hours at once,” the statement added.
“Tomorrow, a passage of another humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks is scheduled in order to provide aid to the population,” the ministry said.
This report comes amid new talks between the Syrian government and Jaysh Al-Islam to fully reconcile the town of Douma.
