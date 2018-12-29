BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Minutes ago, an officer from the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division informed Al-Masdar News that their forces were heading to the city of Manbij in northeast Aleppo.

According to the 4th Division officer, they received orders to redeploy to Manbij from several parts of the country, including the Hama and Latakia provinces.

The 4th Armored Division will join the 1st Armored Division, Republican Guard, and some units of the Tiger Forces at the western and northwestern outskirts of Manbij.

The Syrian military has yet to enter Manbij, despite some early reports claiming that their troops were deployed inside the city.

A source in the area said that the Syrian Arab Army has not received orders to enter Manbij, as there are still U.S. Coalition troops inside the city.

Advertisements