BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Nuri Mahmoud, told Rudaw News on Saturday evening that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not enter Manbij city.

“We have just called on the Syria Army to come and protect the territorial integrity of the Syrian land and our talks have been in this context, not for them to enter Manbij city,” he told Rudaw News. 

“The Syrian army is not going to enter Manbij city or its surrounding villages. There are no Syrian troops at the moment inside Manbij city,” Mahmoud he continued.

“They are going to be stationed outside the cities to protect the integrity of Syria,” he said.

In regards to the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Manbij, Mahmoud said they have not received orders on how to leave or when to leave.

“Until now there have been no practical steps made by the Americans to withdraw from northern Syria, it is just a decision,” he said.

“The Americans have not even received advice as to how they should withdraw and from where,” Mahmoud added.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

USR
USR
He must lost his mind. All Erdogan wants to know is exactly what this man says and here we go. Ready or not, Erdogan is coming, moron! You better ally with Syrian Government or all mad gods from north will start to bite you really bad and your family…

2018-12-29 21:01
Stern Daler
@USR, I hope You are wrong but I fear You are not.

2018-12-29 22:11
Andrew
Best make way for the SAA. Viva Assad, Russia, Iran.

Nestor Arapa
Sigue la terquedad de algunos miembros de SDF que no piensan en sus familias, Erdogan quiere arrasar con la población Kurda y la única forma de proteger es buscar alianza con el gobierno.
EE.UU. solo quiere servidores que mueran en nombre de los americanos.

2018-12-29 20:20