BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Nuri Mahmoud, told Rudaw News on Saturday evening that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not enter Manbij city.
“We have just called on the Syria Army to come and protect the territorial integrity of the Syrian land and our talks have been in this context, not for them to enter Manbij city,” he told Rudaw News.
“The Syrian army is not going to enter Manbij city or its surrounding villages. There are no Syrian troops at the moment inside Manbij city,” Mahmoud he continued.
“They are going to be stationed outside the cities to protect the integrity of Syria,” he said.
In regards to the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Manbij, Mahmoud said they have not received orders on how to leave or when to leave.
“Until now there have been no practical steps made by the Americans to withdraw from northern Syria, it is just a decision,” he said.
“The Americans have not even received advice as to how they should withdraw and from where,” Mahmoud added.
66
- 66Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.