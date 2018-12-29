BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Nuri Mahmoud, told Rudaw News on Saturday evening that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not enter Manbij city.

“We have just called on the Syria Army to come and protect the territorial integrity of the Syrian land and our talks have been in this context, not for them to enter Manbij city,” he told Rudaw News.

“The Syrian army is not going to enter Manbij city or its surrounding villages. There are no Syrian troops at the moment inside Manbij city,” Mahmoud he continued.

“They are going to be stationed outside the cities to protect the integrity of Syria,” he said.

In regards to the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Manbij, Mahmoud said they have not received orders on how to leave or when to leave.

“Until now there have been no practical steps made by the Americans to withdraw from northern Syria, it is just a decision,” he said.

“The Americans have not even received advice as to how they should withdraw and from where,” Mahmoud added.

