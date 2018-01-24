BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A Kurdish official from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) told Al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday that his group welcomes the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to enter the Afrin Canton.

“We welcome the Syrian Army to enter the whole Afrin region, as there is an agreement between us and the Syrian government to solve all the issues between us,” the YPG official began.

“We took up arms to defend ourselves – the Syrian government was never an enemy to us, we just want to be part of the political solution in Syria and our weapons will be handed over to Syrian government once a political settlement is in place,” he continued.

“The YPG were never part of the U.S coalition and we didn’t get any support from them. Our weapons and support are all from the Syrian government,” he added.

The claims by this alleged official remain unverified, as no Syrian Army troops are inside Afrin and no statement has been issued by the YPG.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

5 Comments on "Breaking: Syrian Army welcome to enter Afrin region – YPG official to Mayadeen"

hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy

Finally.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
24/01/2018 17:55
miltiades
Guest
miltiades

let's hope they act accordingly

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
24/01/2018 18:45
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic

Now SAA and YPG should both attack Turkish backed terrorists…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
24/01/2018 18:49
Daeshbags Sux
Guest
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux

Hopefully…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
24/01/2018 19:54
Daeshbags Sux
Guest
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux

If confirmed, Erdogan plan is in deep shit!
Anyway, he’s still into “Assad must go” BS, this means that YPG and SAA have serious interest at teaming together as both their asses are on the line.
Now an interesting point being… YPG is NOT SDF, hehe! It can create interesting situation where the Yanks go on supplying armament and ammos to SDF when actually these end turned on Turkish invaders…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
24/01/2018 20:03