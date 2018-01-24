BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A Kurdish official from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) told Al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday that his group welcomes the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to enter the Afrin Canton.

“We welcome the Syrian Army to enter the whole Afrin region, as there is an agreement between us and the Syrian government to solve all the issues between us,” the YPG official began.

“We took up arms to defend ourselves – the Syrian government was never an enemy to us, we just want to be part of the political solution in Syria and our weapons will be handed over to Syrian government once a political settlement is in place,” he continued.

“The YPG were never part of the U.S coalition and we didn’t get any support from them. Our weapons and support are all from the Syrian government,” he added.

The claims by this alleged official remain unverified, as no Syrian Army troops are inside Afrin and no statement has been issued by the YPG.