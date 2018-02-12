BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:48 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries have launched a new offensive operation against armed rebel groups in a large militant enclave straddling the provincial border of Homs and Hama.

Moments ago, military-affiliated sources reported that that the Syrian Army and its allies kick-off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket – located in parts of northern Homs and southern Hama province.

At the present time, Syrian pro-government forces are storming the Rastan pocket from southeast Hama and have entered into and captured most of the town of Maqsam al-Hamrat amid intense clashes with rebel fighters.

The new offensive by the Syrian Army comes following the decisive conclusion of operations in Idlib for the time being.

Russia has made multiple attempts since 2017 to implement an effective ceasefire in the militant-held Rastan region.

However, multiple violations of the deescalation agreement by rebel forces, who shell and raid nearby government-held towns (almost on a daily basis), has pushed the Syrian Army to now undertake a full-scale military operation to neutralize the threat emanating from Rastan and its surrounding area.

Andrew Illingworth

2 Comments on "Breaking: Syrian Army unleashes major offensive against militants in Rastan pocket on Homs-Hama border"

Truth
Guest
Truth

The de-escaltion zone agreement does not include ISIS and HTS nor those who collude with them to attack the Syrian government forces or breach the truce.

12/02/2018 15:52
zarko
Guest
zarko

in wich part of the rastan pocket is that town? i could not find it on the map.

13/02/2018 00:11