BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The battle for Ta’manah has begun this evening as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies attempt to take hold of this key town in the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the Tiger Forces and Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault by storming Ta’manah and the nearby town of Khuwayn Al-Kabir.

According to a source from the Republican Guard, their troops captured at least three quarters of Khuwayn Al-Kabir, leaving only a small portion of the town left under the control of the jihadist forces.

At the same time, the Tiger Forces are steadily advancing at the Ta’manah front, as they push north from the strategic hilltop of Tal Tari, which was captured shortly after Khan Sheikhoun last week.

The Syrian Army is seeking to capture both Khuwayn and Ta’manah in a bid to secure the northern axis of Hama and the roads east of Khan Sheikhoun.

