BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The battle for Ta’manah has begun this evening as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies attempt to take hold of this key town in the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the Tiger Forces and Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault by storming Ta’manah and the nearby town of Khuwayn Al-Kabir.
According to a source from the Republican Guard, their troops captured at least three quarters of Khuwayn Al-Kabir, leaving only a small portion of the town left under the control of the jihadist forces.
At the same time, the Tiger Forces are steadily advancing at the Ta’manah front, as they push north from the strategic hilltop of Tal Tari, which was captured shortly after Khan Sheikhoun last week.
The Syrian Army is seeking to capture both Khuwayn and Ta’manah in a bid to secure the northern axis of Hama and the roads east of Khan Sheikhoun.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.