BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun their powerful assault on the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last stronghold in southwest Daraa this morning.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces branch began their attack this morning by striking the Islamic State’s defenses at the northern axis of Shajarah.

According to a military source in Daraa, the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces are putting up heavy resistance at Shajarah, despite being outnumbered by the Syrian Arab Army.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s attack on Shajarah was launched their positions at the recently liberated town of Abdeen, which was seized yesterday.

If the Syrian Army can take control of Shajarah, they will ultimately force the Islamic State terrorists to give up their remaining positions in the Yarmouk Basin region.

Currently, the Syrian Arab Army controls at least 99 percent of the Yarmouk Basin region, leaving the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists with only 70 square kilometers of territory under their occupation.

