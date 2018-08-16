DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 P.M.) – Having effectively encircled the Islamic State in its last bastion of east Swaida, the Syrian forces began to break through Safa Hilltops amid massive jihadi collapse.

Storming the jihadi fortress was only possible after heavy and non-stop artillery and missile shelling that destroyed the terror group’s defensives and positions.

A military source said that Army units met up after rolling into the area from the southwestern and southeastern axes, advancing from Tall Alam and Qabr Sheikh Hussein respectively.

The same source added that so far the government troops have managed to secure up to 12 km deep into Safa hilltops aid fierce clashes with the extremist militants.

Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

to be clear due to writing from cell phone i state the president of syria a good proud man. There should be a paragraph ending after i say he doeant come off as someone who is offensive or rude…he is a dignified man and humble also. Just to clarify my previous post. Amazing so few seem to care about injustice nobody pisting here.

2018-08-16 18:32
The Al Masdar forum is being managed by an organisation that uses AI to censor posts by banning key words that are often taken out of context. That is why few bother to write here anymore 🙂

George King
The Syrian War Board is becoming more convential, every battle now. This plays well for S.A.A. and its allies. Also gets S.A.A. ready for a very short ground war with Israel or a longer one with the US and Turkey. Were I believe Syria's allies will create an effective no fly zone..

"The Syrian War Board is becoming more convential, every battle now" => Not so, they just don't have to fight on dozen(s) of front at once any more… "Also gets S.A.A. ready for a very short ground war with Israel" => I don't think that Bashar is enough suicidal. Moreover, Israel has never been a problem for Syria as long Syria didn't attacked Israel directly or through proxies… "or a longer one with the US and Turkey" => With the US and Turkey? LOL, Turkey is not far from being dropped from NATO. Nevertheless, Turkish militaries are FAAAAR more powerful…

windywindow
Absolutely a longer war with the two bullies, Turkey and USIS.

Endgame. IS have sworn to die. Will they surrender instead?

An interrogation would reveal the duplicity of the 'Exceptional Nation' I suspect:)

For sure, the Shitlamic Republic of Iran was the only one to go as far! It's definitively an exceptional nation.
Who is the idiot who translated Machiavelli in Farsi?
Who is the idiot who translated Machiavelli in Farsi?

