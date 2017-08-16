BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a military source informed Al-Masdar News that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had overrun the Islamic State’s (ISIL) defenses in central Syria, liberating a large chunk of territory in southern Al-Raqqa.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army liberated Tal Al-Asfar, Duhour Al-Mamlaha, Rasm al-Ummali, Rajm Al-Sheh, Souh Al-Dalej, and the Al-Ouj Canyon after a fierce battle with the Islamic State north of the Al-Sha’er Mountains.

Following the liberation of the aforementioned sites, the Syrian Arab Army take control of several hilltops southeast of Ithriya, giving their forces fire control over Al-Fasdah, Amsha, and Radda.

The Syrian Army is now on the verge of completely besieging the Islamic State in central Syria.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Nationwide map of Syria - August 15, 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Breaking: Syrian Army steamrolls through ISIL’s heartland, 25km liberated"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
lawmann josto
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Absolutely great news!!Well done SAA and allies!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
16/08/2017 21:33
wpDiscuz