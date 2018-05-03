DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian forces managed to split the last ISIS pocket in southern Damascus following fierce battles with the terror group.

The advance which led to divide the enclave was carried out from two different axes. From the east, Army troops established full control over the Cemetery area and Sport Stadium, with all the surrounding buildings.

Meanwhile, the government forces marched on from the western axis, recapturing Bilal al-Habashi Mosque, thus linking up with the units from the east side.

The Islamic State’s defensives have almost completely collapsed due to constant and non-stop shelling with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as aerial bombardment.

Share this article:
  • 86
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    86
    Shares
ALSO READ  Erdogan accuses US of arming Kurdish forces in Syria for free
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource â€” a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. Thatâ€™s fine. But remember toÂ criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a postâ€™s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

2 Comments on "BREAKING: Syrian Army splits ISIS pocket amid jihadi collapse"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Cool. Looks like the prepared defence lines have been passed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
03/05/2018 16:11
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Click to flag and open Â«Comment ReportingÂ» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Daesh is joining their prophet and Caliph an gonna demand the assured manna of 72 gins

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
03/05/2018 16:24