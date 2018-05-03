DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian forces managed to split the last ISIS pocket in southern Damascus following fierce battles with the terror group.

The advance which led to divide the enclave was carried out from two different axes. From the east, Army troops established full control over the Cemetery area and Sport Stadium, with all the surrounding buildings.

Meanwhile, the government forces marched on from the western axis, recapturing Bilal al-Habashi Mosque, thus linking up with the units from the east side.

The Islamic State’s defensives have almost completely collapsed due to constant and non-stop shelling with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as aerial bombardment.