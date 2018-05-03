DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian forces managed to split the last ISIS pocket in southern Damascus following fierce battles with the terror group.
The advance which led to divide the enclave was carried out from two different axes. From the east, Army troops established full control over the Cemetery area and Sport Stadium, with all the surrounding buildings.
Meanwhile, the government forces marched on from the western axis, recapturing Bilal al-Habashi Mosque, thus linking up with the units from the east side.
The Islamic State’s defensives have almost completely collapsed due to constant and non-stop shelling with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as aerial bombardment.
86
- 86Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource â€” a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. Thatâ€™s fine. But remember toÂ criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.