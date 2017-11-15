BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army scored another advance in the northeastern countryside of Hama this week, seizing a small village located near recently captured Qasr Al-Shawi.

Led by the Qalamoun Shield and 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the two villages of Arfah and Al-Rabdeh this morning.

With Russian airstrikes wearing down the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Syrian Army was able to break-through the latter’s defenses and enter Arfah.

Not long after entering Arfah, the Syrian Army was able to quickly comb through the area and impose full control over the village.

The Syrian Army is now targeting the Al-Rabdeh, which is likely to fall in the combing hours.

