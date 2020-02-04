BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their push in the Idlib Governorate this afternoon, following a successful morning in which their troops captured six towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.

Backed by Russian air support, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (Formerly Tiger Forces) broke through the jihadist defenses south of Saraqib, taking hold of Mardikh and Tal Mardikh after a fierce battle.

Meanwhile, at the Abu Jarif axis, the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps continued their advance by capturing another town from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army captured the hilltop town of Tal Sultan after advancing westward from the Abu Jarif axis.

The Syrian Army is currently advancing at two separate axes, despite the large presence of Turkish troops inside the governorate.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged that his forces attacked 40 Syrian Army targets in Idlib, ‘neutralizing’ 30-35 soldiers in the process. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the SAA killing some Turkish military personnel in Idlib.

