BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has finally broken through the jihadist rebel front-lines in east Damascus after an intense battle tonight.

Led by their elite 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army was able to enter the Harasta Orchards for the first time in several days, seizing several points from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army captured the Qasr Al-Kamal area, giving them fire control over the

Yogurt Factory and several other points in Harasta.

SAA led by 4th division finally managed to break-thru HTS and Ahrar al-sham defense lines in Harasta orchards area and make important advance today after 2 days of non stop missile and artillery shelling targeting the area

This latest advance comes after more than two weeks of intense fighting inside the Harasta suburb of east Damascus.