BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in southern Syria, today, after a fierce battle with the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their air force, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the northeastern axes in the Al-Safa region this morning.
Following an intense battle with the Islamic State terrorists, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate several points near the Talal Mirati area of the Al-Safa region.
According to a military communique from the area, the Syrian Arab Army was able to kill and wound several Islamic State terrorists before making this large-scale advance.
The Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate a significant chunk of the Islamic State occupied territories in this large volcanic region of eastern Sweida.
