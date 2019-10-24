BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in northeastern Latakia tonight after launching a new attack at the southern axis of Kabani.

Led by the 42nd Brigade (var. Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture some hilltops located south of Kabani after engaging in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels.

According to an army source, the military is attempting to reach the outskirts of Kabani in the coming hours, as they look to consolidate their gains around the Zuwayqat Mountain.

On Thursday afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Kabani was foiled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party after a short battle.

The Syrian Arab Army is concentrating on the town of Kabani in order to secure the entire Latakia-Idlib axis for the first time since the start of the war.

Mucha espera, mucho alto al fuego, mucho complacer al gobierno Turco, todo eso gracias a Rusia siempre se deja manipular por su socio Erdogan.

2019-10-25 02:55