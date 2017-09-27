BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:17 P.M.) – Amid ongoing clashes between pro-government forces and jihadist militias in northern Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has retreated from two key towns.

Four days ago, elite forces of the Syrian Army launched a power counterattack against jihadist militants at the towns of Um Haryteen and Qabibat, liberating both settlements in quick succession.

In the last hour however, reports from military sources have come in saying the Syrian Army has abandoned its positions around Um Haryteen and Qabibat and de facto ceded both towns back to rebel groups operating in the region.

As of the present time, no information exists explaining the exact reasons for the strategic withdrawal, however it is likely the case that ceaseless jihadist raids against the Syrian Army’s positions around both towns and resulting casualties enticed the Syrian troops to fall back to better-established defense areas.

6 Comments on "BREAKING: Syrian Army retreats from key towns in north Hama"

War & Peace
War & Peace
Dear SAA, best most cost effective NON CONVENTIONAL way to get rid of these scum Al Qaeda is to start Air dropping plastic barrels filled with foul smelling human & pig excreta on their positions. Start dropping them on the buildings which are known to be occupied by mercenary fighters, snipers who are hiding, alleys, roads and forward bunker positions where these terrorists are hiding and the pits and mounds which are used by the terrorists. On impact these plastic barrels will explode just like a conventional bomb and what they will spread is the gooky foul smelly shit all… Read more »
27/09/2017 13:55
Takuto
Takuto
Good idea, but I think the weight is too heavy compared to explosives and regarding the destruction/mischief it causes.

27/09/2017 15:29
ziad welds
yeah call em shit barrels,,see how western media will have a field day

27/09/2017 16:49
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
Nice thought BUT the US would doubtless declare it to be Biological Warfare 🙂

27/09/2017 17:01
ziad welds
no worries,,just tactical back n forth

27/09/2017 16:48
hestroy
hestroy
WTF is this?

27/09/2017 13:51
