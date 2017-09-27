BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:17 P.M.) – Amid ongoing clashes between pro-government forces and jihadist militias in northern Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has retreated from two key towns.

Four days ago, elite forces of the Syrian Army launched a power counterattack against jihadist militants at the towns of Um Haryteen and Qabibat, liberating both settlements in quick succession.

In the last hour however, reports from military sources have come in saying the Syrian Army has abandoned its positions around Um Haryteen and Qabibat and de facto ceded both towns back to rebel groups operating in the region.

As of the present time, no information exists explaining the exact reasons for the strategic withdrawal, however it is likely the case that ceaseless jihadist raids against the Syrian Army’s positions around both towns and resulting casualties enticed the Syrian troops to fall back to better-established defense areas.