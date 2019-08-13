BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southwestern Idlib this evening after repelling a large jihadist attack at the southern corridor of the governorate.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by storming the small village of Kafr ‘Ayn, which is located just east of the former militant stronghold of Al-Hobeit.

Following a short battle with Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Tiger Forces were able to impose full control over Kafr ‘Ayn, forcing the militants to retreat further east this evening.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar that the military is now attacking the nearby hilltop of Tal ‘Aas.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has also resumed their attack at the southern corridor of the Idlib Governorate.

The source said the Syrian Army is storming the hilltop of Tal Tari in a bid to position themselves for the storming of the nearby town of Ta’manah in southern Idlib.

Esperando que tenga éxito el ejercito Sirio, espero ver otro video lleno de cadáveres de terroristas.

