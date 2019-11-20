BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this morning.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began the offensive this morning by storming the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the town of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.
Following a short battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Syrian Arab Army managed to establish full control over Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, marking the first time that they have advanced in southeast Idlib in a week.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to put their forces north of the town of Umm Khalakhil.
The Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in southeast Idlib is meant to put their troops at the southeastern flank of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is a major stronghold for the militant forces along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).
