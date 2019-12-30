BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after brief hiatus last week.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack has begun with heavy artillery and rockets, while they receive nonstop support air support from Russian and SyAAF (Syrian Air Force) warplanes.

The source told Al-Masdar that a new advance should be made in the coming hours, as the Syrian Arab Army begins to move further north towards the cities of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and Saraqib.

Following the Syrian Arab Army’s capture of Jarjanaz last week, their forces focused on securing their positions in southeastern Idlib, rather than pushing further north.

The reason for this was due to the fact that the weather conditions were expected to be poor over the past week, which meant that the jihadist rebels were going to launch a counter-offensive.

The Syrian Army was able to repel the jihadist counter-offensives after facing hundreds of militants and as many as ten suicide attacks over the course of the week.

A source from the Syrian Army said the jihadist death toll after three days on the offensive last week was estimated to be between 50-60 dead, with most of casualties being from the radical group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

