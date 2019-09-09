northern Hama

The Syrian Armed Forces have allegedly retreated troops from areas captured recently in northern Hama countryside.

According to opposition source, Syrian Army ground forces are to withdraw from Morek and Khan Shaykhoun in northern Hama after recapturing the two militant strongholds last month.

The same sources also added that this withdrawal comes as per an agreement between Russia and Turkey whereby the two militaries will take over the area.

AMN hasn’t yet been able to verify these reports.

Earlier, the Turkish authorities called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the territories they captured in August.

Regular
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Rob Centros
Russia knows this SYRIA not TURKEY, don't they? If this is true I'm disgusted.

2019-09-09 20:07
Human
Guest
Human
CONS !
BEASTS !
If putin loves MERDolfgan and ITS GENOCIDALS SO MUCH, HE CAN GRANT IT A PIECE OF Rossija!

2019-09-09 22:08
Rafik
Guest
Rafik
SAA will do big mistake if its true. BUT i believe SAA will not bcuz its syrian land . and turkey and russia has no say . When SAA capture bavk syrian kand from terrorist.

2019-09-09 19:32
Serb
Guest
Serb
I hope this isn't true. Don't betray the blood of your martyrs Syria.

2019-09-09 21:02
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
All the while Turkey has started to eat away a whole percentage of the country northern border like forever. A national army clearing up its own territory, sacrificing blood & treasure to achieve that, then withdrawing in accordance to what exactly ? A completely hostile bordering power demanding it to give space to its foreign proxies and army to get back and entrench while it expands its occupation and annexation elsewhere in the country at the very same time. That incredible news, if proven true, is beyond belief and I won't give a d**n about Syrian sovereignty anymore if they… Read more »

2019-09-09 20:53
Renat
Guest
Renat
w*f???

2019-09-09 21:02
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
FAKE NEWS

2019-09-09 21:26
Anon
Guest
Anon
Is this some kind of joke? If there was a reason for a revolution in the country this would be it. Syria should not be a slave to any country Russia or otherwise.

2019-09-09 21:29
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
What ?!!…If this is true, totally disappointed with Russia-SAA. Incredible what buying Su-57 can do, but I still have the hope that this is not true.

2019-09-09 21:48
Thomas Jackson
Guest
Thomas Jackson
Trust Russia…they know what they are doing…their arms sales increase when they completed liberating Syria from terrorist, Israel USA & Saudi arbia…its a mini world war…and Russia wants to show the world…don't mess with Russia…the table is set…Russia will give Turkey one more chance… then they will expel them…s 300 is not in Khmeimim Air Base if it is…the s 500 is somewhere if not just to read the incoming…Russia is using this war to increase technology at the military level…there all in…they have an agenda like everyone else…they also need the warm water port…its a process…mid west Syria, northwest… Read more »

2019-09-09 22:21