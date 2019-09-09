The Syrian Armed Forces have allegedly retreated troops from areas captured recently in northern Hama countryside.
According to opposition source, Syrian Army ground forces are to withdraw from Morek and Khan Shaykhoun in northern Hama after recapturing the two militant strongholds last month.
The same sources also added that this withdrawal comes as per an agreement between Russia and Turkey whereby the two militaries will take over the area.
AMN hasn’t yet been able to verify these reports.
Earlier, the Turkish authorities called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the territories they captured in August.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.