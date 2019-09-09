The Syrian Armed Forces have allegedly retreated troops from areas captured recently in northern Hama countryside.

According to opposition source, Syrian Army ground forces are to withdraw from Morek and Khan Shaykhoun in northern Hama after recapturing the two militant strongholds last month.

The same sources also added that this withdrawal comes as per an agreement between Russia and Turkey whereby the two militaries will take over the area.

AMN hasn’t yet been able to verify these reports.

Earlier, the Turkish authorities called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the territories they captured in August.

