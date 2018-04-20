BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:49 P.M.) – Syrian state media reports that a ceasefire agreement has just been reached between government forces and armed rebel groups in southern Damascus.
According to the report, the ceasefire applies to Free Syrian Army-linked factions and other non-ISIS militant groups in the districts of Yalda, Babila and Beit Samh as well as parts of Hajjar al-Aswad.
The agreement comes amid an new offensive operation by the Syrian Army and allied Palestinian paramilitary groups in southern Damascus aimed at defeating heavily-entrenched Islamic State forces throughout the area.
The full extent of the ceasefire and its terms are not entirely clear at this time and may only be intended for effect until ISIS is removed from southern Damascus.
Updates to follow and more information becomes available.
