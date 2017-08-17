BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has once against made a massive advance in central Syria after launching a major attack inside the Hama Governorate this morning.

Led by elements of 38th Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the southern countryside of Ithriya, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions at the Bir Al-Seed area.

Within hours of launching the attack, the Syrian Arab Army had broken-through the Islamic State’s front-lines, liberating Bir Al-Seed, Bir Al-Aqar, Rajm Al-Hajjanah, and Al-Fasidah Mountain after a fierce battle.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is now targeting the Bilaas Mountain, which is the key to splitting the Islamic State’s central Syria pocket.

More details to come as the battle develops….