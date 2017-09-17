BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – After days of heavy clashes to the northeast of the Deir Ezzor military airport, the Syrian Arab Army has finally liberated a strategic town which ISIS forces had hitherto fought relentlessly to maintain.

Just moments ago, Syrian Army forces fully secured the town of Jafrah, ejecting ISIS militants via a torrent of gunfire, artillery barrages and airstrikes.

In liberating Jafrah, the Syrian Army has now fully secured the area around the Deir Ezzor military airport which in the meantime will allow for helicopters to transit to and from the base in relative safety.

Pro-government forces now plan to expand the buffer zone around the Deir Ezzor military airport further in order to allow for the landing of large cargo aircraft and warplanes.

It is worth noting that all land-based exit routes for ISIS militants inside Deir Ezzor city have now been closed and the only way for them to escape is east across the Euphrates River.