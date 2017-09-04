BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – At approximately 12:30 P.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took full control of the strategic town of Kabawjib in the western countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Led by elements of the 17th Division and 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army attacked Kabawjib’s western perimeter after advancing eastward along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

Unable to hold their positions inside Kabawjib, the Islamic State was forced to withdraw from the town in order to avoid being overrun by the swarming forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Kabawjib was one of the most important supply hubs for the Islamic State in eastern Syria; its loss will likely result in the complete collapse of their western pocket in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.