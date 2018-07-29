BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale military operation in southwest Syria this evening, targeting the last towns under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the last 100 square kilometers of territory still under the Islamic State’s control in southwest Syria.

According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army managed to reduce the Islamic State’s territorial control to 70 square kilometers, today, after liberating several areas, including the town of Abdeen.

With Abdeen liberated by the Syrian Arab Army, the Islamic State now finds themselves in control of only a few towns inside the Yarmouk Basin region of southwest Daraa.

The ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces have once again been told to surrender by the Syrian Arab Army; however, they have yet to issue a response to the demand.

Jaysh Khaled bin Walid may be hoping for an evacuation deal; however, this has yet to be offered to them by the Syrian Arab Army.

The reality is that Jaysh Khaled bin Walid has limited options for evacuation, as the Islamic State controls very little territory in Syria.

Their best bet is a potential agreement between the Syrian Army and rebel forces to allow the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists to the Idlib Governorate.

