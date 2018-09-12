BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southern Syria, today, after foiling a big attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Al-Safa region last night.

Led by their 3rd and 10th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army struck the Islamic State’s defenses early this morning, forcing the latter to fall back after their front-lines were fractured.

With the Islamic State on the run, the Syrian Arab Army was able to sweep through the abandoned areas in the Al-Safa region and fully secure the territory before the terrorist group could regroup.

Following the Syrian Arab Army’s advance, their air force unleashed a flurry of airstrikes over the Al-Safa region.

The Syrian Air Force launched at least ten airstrikes over the Islamic State’s positions,which caused significant damage to the terrorist group’s trenches and installations.

Advertisements